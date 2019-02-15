More than 200,000 gallons of sewage spill into Raleigh creek

More than 200,000 gallons of sewage spilled into Crabtree Creek on Thursday.

A build up of grease — which can stop the flow of sewage — caused the spill, according to a city news release. No dead fish were found from the spill.

A witness reported the spill at 1500 Crabtree Blvd. at an overflowing manhole. The spill was stopped around 5:15 p.m. and cleanup is expected to be done by Saturday.

In all, 216,000 gallons reached the creek through a storm water channel, which is used to move stormwater into the creek.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The News & Observer

Grease, including cooking oil, should not be poured down the drain. Only water, human waste and toilet paper should be put into the sewer system.

Residents can report overflowing manholes or pipes by calling 919-996-3245.