Garner father faces felony charge after 14-year-old son accidentally shot

By Dan Kane

February 16, 2019 11:17 AM

Garner police say they’ve charged a man with felony child abuse after finding he accidentally shot his 14-year-old son in the torso with a handgun early Saturday morning.

Police charged James William Johnson, 45, of Garner with negligent child abuse causing serious injury, ABC11 first reported. The shooting happened just before 12:31 a.m. at a home at 919 Powell Drive, the department said in a news release on its Twitter account .

The teen was taken to WakeMed, Garner police said, where he was being treated for a serious injury, Garner Capt. Joe Binns said.

“I don’t know whether it’s life threatening or not,” Binns said in a telephone interview. “It’s certainly serious.”

The shooting is still being investigated. Binns called it a “preventable incident.”

“From a parent’s perspective, you need to make sure you keep your guns locked up,” he said.

