Two pups born without front legs have died; the third clings to life

Bobble and Scooter, two of three Chihuahua pups born with no front legs last week, have died, a local animal rescue organization said Saturday. But the third, Wobbles, is surviving on a diet of goat’s milk.
Wobbles and two four-legged puppies — Babs and Betsy — are not feeding from their mom. She had a fist-sized cyst on a mammory gland that had burst from infection, said Mollie Doll, outreach director for Raleigh-based Cause for Paws of North Carolina, in an email message. The mom required surgery and is now under a veterinarian technician’s care.
The special needs puppies were profiled in a story in The News & Observer earlier this week.
It’s unclear whether that infection, possible internal congenital deformities, or a simple failure to thrive caused Bobble and Scooter to die Friday morning, Doll said.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The News & Observer
#ReadLocal
Nicole Kincaid, Cause for Paws’ program director, has taken in the surviving pups and is nursing them with goat’s milk.
“The 3 had a great night, eating well and we are hopeful,” she said in an email message Saturday.
The five pups were from an accidental litter, Doll said.
“If anything good can come from this it is a strong message to spay and neuter,” Doll said. “The owner of these dogs did not intentionally have a litter — but keeping two unaltered animals apart in a home is incredibly difficult.”
Anyone wishing to contribute toward the medical bills of the mom can donate at cfp-nc.org/donate.
Comments