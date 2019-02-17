Man dies after shooting in Raleigh’s Glenwood South district

A 30-year-old man died after an early Sunday morning shooting in Raleigh’s Glenwood South entertainment district, Raleigh police said.
At about 2:20 a.m., Raleigh police responded to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of the commercial district of restaurants, clubs and hotels near downtown, according to a short news release. The police said just after 11 a.m. that Willie Britton had died from the shooting. No home address was given for him.
A police spokeswoman said the shooting happened in a parking deck and Britton died after being taken to WakeMed. The shooting remains under investigation.
The 600 block of Glenwood Avenue is the section between Peace Street and W. Johnson Street.
