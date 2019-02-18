A Raleigh man is accused of using a police officer’s own pepper spray against him

A Raleigh man was arrested after he fought police and attacked an officer with his own pepper spray, according to authorities.
Phillip Galloway Goodwin, 30, was charged with assault causing physical injury to a law enforcement officer, a felony. He was arrested Sunday.
Goodwin took a Raleigh police officer’s pepper spray on Sunday “by means of an assault,” according to his arrest warrant. Goodwin sprayed that officer in the face with pepper spray, police say.
Police say Goodwin exposed another officer to the spray, scratched him and kicked him. He resisted that officer by “running from police, fighting police” and using pepper spray during the officer’s drug-case investigation, according to the police department.
Officers also accuse Goodwin of causing more than $200 in damage to each of two Raleigh Police Department uniform shirts.
Goodwin faces charges of assault on a government official or employee, injury to personal property, common law robbery, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, according to court records.
A document lists his bond amount at $75,000.
