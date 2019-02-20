Jury finds man guilty of Raleigh double murder, setting up potential death penalty

A jury found Seaga Gillard guilty of two counts of first-degree murder Wednesday, setting up a decision on whether he will be executed for the killings.

The Wake Forest man had been charged in the 2016 slaying of April Holland and Dwayne Garvey at the America’s Best Value Inn near Crabtree Valley Mall. The punishment phase of the trial is expected to begin next week.

North Carolina has not executed an inmate since 2006, and no death sentence has been imposed statewide for more than two years.

Evidence against Gillard, 31, spooled out over a week’s testimony, much of which centered on hotel surveillance video..

Jurors watched two men, who prosecutors identified as Gillard and co-defendant Brandon Hill, in the hallway outside room 202, where April Holland had advertised her services as a prostitute. It was also where her lover Dwayne Garvey banged on the door after he arrived, obviously agitated.

Police witnesses said the clip showed Gillard firing seven shots at Garvey outside the door, matching the number of shell casings found on the ground. Shortly after, a detective pointed out to jurors, Gillard appears from inside room 202 and raises his arm twice with the gun recoil. Holland was discovered with two bullet wounds to the chest and head, along with two shell casings, an unwrapped condom and $140 cash found in the room.

Two other women have testified they were sexually assaulted by the pair on separate occasions, and a police detective said they were both working as prostitutes that advertised online.

Images from the hotel video were circulated through media, which led to identifications for Gillard and an associate named “B.” Police later interviewed Kara Lambe, who told them she was working as a prostitute when a man who called himself Carlos picked her up at home in Randolph County and drove her to Wake Forest.

Lambe said Gillard forced her into prostitution in a Raleigh hotel and collected the money, though jurors did not hear this due to a legal order that limited her testimony. But they did hear her testify that she learned Carlos’ real name, Gillard, when she saw his ID on a table, and that he carried a gun he called “Lemon Squeeze.” Lambe said Gillard put the gun to her mouth, ordered her to show her teeth and threatened that her blood would be all over the walls.

Gillard’s attorneys did not present any evidence in the guilt-or-innocence phase of the trial. Much of the case’s attention has centered on whether Gillard will receive the death penalty sought by prosecutors, an increasing rarity statewide.