Man charged in Southeast Raleigh shooting

A 23-year-old man was arrested after police say he shot a man Monday night during an argument in Southeast Raleigh.
Officers responded at about 7:30 p.m. to the 500 block of Dacian Road, reports ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner. A 19-year-old man “was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries,” the station said.
Dustin Devaunta Wilson of Raleigh is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury, possession of a firearm by a felon and carrying a concealed gun. He was arrested Tuesday morning.
