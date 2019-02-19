Husband and wife dead in apparent murder-suicide in Johnston County

The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder-suicide after deputies found a husband and wife on Monday dead of apparent gunshot wounds.
Deputies responded at about 6:35 p.m. to the 700 block of Davis Mill Road in Selma, according to the sheriff’s office. The home belonged to Wanda Oden, 47, and Robert Oden, 51.
“It is believed Robert Oden took the life of his wife prior to taking his own life,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
