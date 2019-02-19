Durham man injured after being shot in the head, deputies say

Local

By Thomasi McDonald

February 19, 2019 05:04 PM

A Durham man was injured after he was shot in the head at his home Monday night, according to the sheriff’s office. 

Brian Swarington, 41, was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life threatening, according to a news release from the Durham County Sheriff’s Office.

Someone called 911 about 10:35 p.m. and said Swarington had been shot inside of his home in the 800 block of Hancock Street, the sheriff’s office reported.

Investigators released few details about the shooting, but they described it as “an isolated incident.”

Deputies are continuing their investigation.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to call 919-560-7151 or email crimetip@durhamsheriff.org

