Durham Public Schools on two-hour delay Wednesday

Durham Public Schools says it will delay classes by two hours Wednesday. The school district made the announcement Tuesday on its website.

There’s a chance of freezing rain Wednesday before 10 a.m, according to the National Weather Service forecast for Durham. The rest of the day is expected to be rainy with a high near 38.





Rain and sleet were falling in the Triangle Tuesday night, ABC11 reported.

Before-school programs will have the same two-hour delay, DPS said. The district also said breakfast wouldn’t be served Wednesday.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The News & Observer

The delay is affecting testing, too.

“Due to tomorrow’s two-hour delayed opening, DPS will administer the ACT on March 12,” the school district tweeted.