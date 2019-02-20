Prison inmate suspected in work-release rape case will not face charges

No charges will be filed against a prison inmate who was accused of raping a woman at a Raleigh fast-food restaurant while on work release, the Wake County district attorney said.

A woman told police she was raped Jan. 24 in the restroom at Burger King on New Bern Avenue. She identified her attacker as 26-year-old Darius Wilcher, according to a search warrant released earlier this month.

Wilcher was housed at the time at Wake Correctional Center, a minimum security prison for men, and participated in the state’s work-release program that allows inmates to leave the facility to earn money.





Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said Wednesday her office has closed the investigation because of issues related to consent in the case.

Freeman said her office takes sexual-assault allegations “very seriously.” But, she said, “We are left in a position where we cannot go forward with a case and prove it without reasonable doubt.”

Police obtained a DNA sample from Wilcher on Feb. 6 to compare it to evidence collected from the alleged rape, according to a search warrant. That analysis is “still pending,” Freeman said.

“In cases where the issue is whether lack of consent can be established results are not determinative,” she said.

The day of the alleged assault, the woman told investigators, Wilcher asked her to go to the Burger King, where he worked. She told police she was pushed into a restroom stall and her pants were ripped off.

The woman later went to UNC REX Hospital, where a nurse called 911.

Wilcher has been transferred to Central Prison in Raleigh and is no longer eligible for work release, the N.C. Department of Public Safety has said.