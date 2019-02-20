Local

70-year-old man seriously injured after being struck by a car, Durham police say

By Sarah Nagem

February 20, 2019 05:58 PM

Fernando Salazar Wichita Eagle file
Fernando Salazar Wichita Eagle file
Durham

A 70-year-old man was “critically injured” when he was struck by a car Tuesday evening, according to Durham police.

Tommy Rogers was trying to cross West Cornwallis Road about 7:45 p.m., police said in a news release Wednesday. He was struck by a Kia Optima driven by 23-year-old Aailyah Jackson of Chapel Hill.

Police have not filed charges against Jackson, who was not injured. Rogers was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

Investigators say they do not think speed or alcohol were factors in the crash, which is still under investigation.

Sarah Nagem

Sarah Nagem is an assistant metro editor at The News & Observer.

Sarah Nagem

Sarah Nagem is an assistant metro editor at The News & Observer.

  Comments  