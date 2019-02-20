70-year-old man seriously injured after being struck by a car, Durham police say

A 70-year-old man was “critically injured” when he was struck by a car Tuesday evening, according to Durham police.
Tommy Rogers was trying to cross West Cornwallis Road about 7:45 p.m., police said in a news release Wednesday. He was struck by a Kia Optima driven by 23-year-old Aailyah Jackson of Chapel Hill.
Police have not filed charges against Jackson, who was not injured. Rogers was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to police.
Investigators say they do not think speed or alcohol were factors in the crash, which is still under investigation.
