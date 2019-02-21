Train strikes Durham police car and causes ‘extensive damage,’ cops say

Police in Durham say a train on Thursday struck one of their unoccupied patrol cars and pushed it about 60 yards.
Officers at about 4:15 a.m. were dispatched to a storage building in the 4400 block of Hillsborough Road, Durham police spokeswoman Kammie Michael said in an email.
“When they arrived, they discovered that several storage units had been entered and saw three suspects running from the scene,” Michael wrote. “Officers chased the suspects but then lost sight of them but then spotted one of the suspects in the wood line near the railroad tracks.”
An officer parked his patrol car on the train tracks and left it to run after a suspect, accoridng to police. A Norfolk-Southern train hit the cruiser, sending it about “60 yards off the tracks into the woods,” according to the email.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The News & Observer
#ReadLocal
The police car “sustained extensive damage,” and the suspects weren’t captured, Michael said. An investigation is underway.
Comments