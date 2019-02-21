Award-winning drama teacher’s lawsuit against the Durham school system moves forward

An acclaimed high school drama teacher’s discrimination lawsuit against the Durham Public Schools can move forward, a judge has ruled.
Hillside High teacher Wendell Tabb sued last year claiming that Tabb has not been compensated for extra work or given assistants like the drama teachers at Jordan High School, Riverside High School and Durham School of the Arts.
The DPS Board of Education had filed a motion to dismiss Tabb’s lawsuit. But in an opinion filed this week, federal Judge William Osteen ruled that the case can proceed.
The original lawsuit claims that DPS “has failed to provide Hillside High School with the same level of staffing and funding for the Drama Program that it provides at comparable drama programs in its high schools that are not predominantly black.”
Tabb’s lawyer, Stewart Fisher, said that Tabb, a 30-year veteran teacher, has been doing the work of several teachers for years. His duties have included directing shows, as well as running elements such as lights, set design and sound, while assistants have been hired for teachers at similar DPS programs.
Tabb’s suit also claims that he was not properly compensated for working events such as districtwide meetings that used Hillside’s theater but were not part of the drama program.
The lawsuit will move forward with the claims that Tabb has acted as both theater director and technical director and not been given the same support as drama teachers at Riverside and Jordan and that he has not been compensated equally for extra work.
Other claims in the original lawsuit were dismissed.
Initially, the lawsuit included a retaliation claim. Tabb filed a separate lawsuit against the district in 2005 with allegations that a special needs therapist taped his child’s mouth shut. The district settled with Tabb, but Tabb’s later lawsuit claims this could have affected staffing decisions. Osteen’s decision held that this was not a sufficiently current claim.
The judge also dismissed the comparison of Hillside to Durham School of the Arts, because DSA is a magnet school.
The suit notes that under Tabb’s direction, Hillside’s drama program has earned over 100 awards and that Tabb himself has been honored with dozens more, including an Honorable Mention for a Tony Award.
