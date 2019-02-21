Tickets to the big UNC-Duke game on Craigslist? Yes, but the cops were suspicious.

Police have charged a Virginia man after they say he tried to sell fake tickets to Wednesday’s UNC-Duke basketball game.

Timothy Sumer, 30, of Arlington, Va., was arrested Wednesday by Carrboro police, according to a news release.

“This investigation began when a Carrboro Police Investigator noticed a suspicious post on Craigslist and contacted the seller,” Carrboro police said in the release. “At the arranged meeting, the investigator determined that the tickets were counterfeit and Sumer was arrested.”

Police said everyone should be careful when buying tickets, especially to “high profile” events. They recommend buying only “from a trusted source.”

Anyone who bought tickets from Sumer is asked to call the police.

And anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Carrboro Police Department at 919-918-7397 or CrimeStoppers at 919-942-7515.