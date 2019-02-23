A resident admits starting a Durham fire that displaced four people

Four Durham residents lost their home when a fire caused heavy damage to a Guess Road residence Saturday morning, and one of them admitted starting the blaze, the Durham fire chief said.
One resident suffered a minor leg injury when he leaped from a window to escape the blaze, Fire Chief Chris Iannuzzi said in a statement. The resident was treated at Duke Hospital and released, he said.
The resident who admitted starting the blaze has been arrested and charged with four counts of first-degree arson and one count of burning personal property, the chief said.
The fire was reported at 1:44 a.m. Saturday in a two-story structure at 3519 Guess Road, Iannuzzi said.
He added that the “owner of the building is providing accommodations for three of the displaced residents.”
None of the four residents was identified in Iannuzzi’s statement.
This story will be updated.
