Cold-front winds are knocking out power but bringing sunny skies across NC

At least 10,000 Duke Energy customers across North Carolina were without power about 3 p.m. Sunday as gusty winds from a cold front moved across the state, the company reported.
The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for the northern Piedmont and the northern Coastal Plain, saying the wind would blow from the west to northwest at 15 mph to 25 mph throughout the day, with gusts of 35 mph to 45 mph. The wind is expected to ease a bit after 6 p.m., though the advisory is in effect until midnight.
The weather service warned that the wind will be strong enough to blow around objects, knock down large limbs and overturn shallow-rooted trees standing in soil soaked by days of rain. It was also enough to blow the clouds away, revealing a nearly forgotten sun.
After an expected high of 69 on Sunday, the Triangle is expected to see temperatures top out about 10 degrees cooler on Monday, but with sunshine again, the weather service said.
