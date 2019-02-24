Local

Man shot and killed inside a vehicle on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh

By Eric Frederick

February 24, 2019 08:47 PM

RALEIGH

An unidentified man was shot and killed inside a vehicle early Sunday in the 3300 block of Capital Boulevard, Raleigh police said.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting arrived on Capital at 4:15 a.m. but learned that the victim had been taken in a private vehicle to Wake Med, where he was pronounced dead, according to a police statement.

Investigators do not believe the shooting was random, police said.

Anyone who has information that might help investigators are being asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or go to raleighcrimestoppers.org to offer tips by email or text, police said. CrimeStoppers pays rewards for tips that help solve cases, and tipsters can remain anonymous.

