Local

Raleigh man charged with child abuse of 1-year-old he was babysitting

By Simone Jasper

February 25, 2019 11:40 AM

Raleigh/Wake City-County Bureau of Investigation
Raleigh/Wake City-County Bureau of Investigation
Raleigh

A Raleigh man was arrested after police say he seriously injured a 1-year-old child he was babysitting.

Ricky James Walker Jr., 31, is charged with intentional child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. He was arrested Saturday.

Walker was caring for a 1-year-old on Friday when he assaulted the child, causing bruising, swelling and “subdural bleeding,” according to his Raleigh Police Department arrest warrant.

His bond was set at $250,000, court records show.

Simone Jasper

Simone Jasper is a reporter covering breaking stories for The News & Observer and real-time news in the Carolinas.

  Comments  