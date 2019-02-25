Raleigh man charged with child abuse of 1-year-old he was babysitting

A Raleigh man was arrested after police say he seriously injured a 1-year-old child he was babysitting.
Ricky James Walker Jr., 31, is charged with intentional child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. He was arrested Saturday.
Walker was caring for a 1-year-old on Friday when he assaulted the child, causing bruising, swelling and “subdural bleeding,” according to his Raleigh Police Department arrest warrant.
His bond was set at $250,000, court records show.
