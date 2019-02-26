Convicted killer targeted prostitutes, sexually assaulting and robbing them, women say

Convicted killer Seaga Gillard targeted women working in prostitution, sexually assaulting them at local hotels, taking their money and threatening their families if they reported the crimes, witnesses in his death penalty trial have said.

The case against Gillard, found guilty of first-degree murder last week, entered its second phase this week as prosecutors argue for his execution, showing a pattern of violence aimed at women who advertised sex for money on websites such as Backpage and PlentyOfFish.

Jurors convicted him in the 2016 shooting death of April Holland, who was pregnant and entertaining customers at the former America’s Best Value Inn near Raleigh’s Crabtree Valley Mall, along with her boyfriend Dwayne Garvey.

Since then, several witnesses have testified that Gillard, now 31, and Brandon Hill, his co-defendant known as “B,” arrived at lower-priced motels carrying guns and demanding money. One such witness, who is 24, said Monday that Gillard was armed and sexually assaulted her in 2016 after tying her up at a Motel 6 in Durham along with several other people. He informed them he knew where they lived and would return to harm their families, she said.

“These people are a different type of robbers,” she said from the witness stand, recalling the ordeal. “They don’t come to rob. They come to hurt, too.”

The News & Observer does not typically identify victims of sexual assault.

While the prosecution worked to show Gillard’s alleged months-long string of sexual assaults, his attorneys began a counter-narrative, describing a childhood of directionless poverty.

Born on the Caribbean island of St. Lucia, he grew up the second-youngest of 10 children born to multiple fathers, none of whom were married to his mother, who worked as a school janitor. When he was a boy, said attorney Jonathan Broun, his mother left to work on St. Thomas, leaving Gillard to be raised by slightly older siblings.

“It was children raising children,” Broun told jurors.

Their house had no running water, and the electricity was often out for months at a time. Broun described poverty so severe Gillard could not afford to join the church as an altar boy, and he was once sent home from school for not wearing socks — a dress-code violation.

To survive, his attorney said said, Gillard picked fruit from island trees and dove for money tourists tossed from boats.

“Our laws, our society, our humanity (demand) you hear more about him,” Broun said. “We are not offering it as an excuse.”

North Carolina has not executed a prisoner since 2006, and Wake County juries have opted against the death penalty in recent cases. Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said her office reserves the punishment for "the most egregious."





As part of Monday’s testimony, jurors heard another woman describe meeting Gillard after advertising for sex on PlentyOfFish. After spending several days together, she said, she agreed to “selling my body” at Gillard’s insistence.

He left her at a Raleigh motel and returned twice to collect the money from the six to eight clients she saw, leaving her nothing, she said. At one point, she testified, he put a gun to her face and threatened to leave her blood on the walls.

Another witness, a 25-year-old woman, said she was working through Backpage at an extended-stay motel in Durham when a man and an accomplice burst in with guns, tying her up and ordering her to arrange other customers while they waited.

They attacked the first man, she testified, tying him up and beating him with a gun. “His name was Jesus,” she said. “I remember because when he hit him, he asked him if he was Jesus.”

The second customer urinated on himself when he saw the gun, she said. He then sent one of the assailants to a hotel down the road, where he said he had $1,000. A 28-year-old woman later testified she was sleeping in the hotel room when her boyfriend called to say “his homeboy” was coming over, then was later tied up and robbed in the room.

A Raleigh police detective testified the woman’s driver’s license, Social Security card and birth certificate were among the items discovered in a duffel bag recovered from the car in which Hill fled from police.

Testimony continues Tuesday.