Wendell woman killed in mobile-home fire

A Wendell woman was killed when fire engulfed her mobile home Monday.
A man who lived in the single-wide dwelling managed to escape, the town’s fire chief reported.
Emergency dispatchers fielded multiple calls at 12:47 p.m. about a house fire in the 3500 block of Broughton Road, said Brian Staples, Wendell’s fire chief.
Firefighters could see smoke rising in the air as they rushed to the scene, he said.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The News & Observer
#ReadLocal
“It was a fully involved fire,” Staples said. “The roof had collapsed.”
Firefighters found the woman in the living room.
Staples said the older model home had doors on each side, but he wasn’t sure how the man got out.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Comments