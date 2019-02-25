Here’s what it could cost for Raleigh to pick up your street’s leaves on time

It will cost Raleigh homeowners more for the city to pick up fall leaves on time.

The Raleigh City Council discussed how to improve the loose leaf pick-up program Monday — its second discussion in as many years.

City workers make two passes in neighborhoods: once before Christmas and again before the end of February. Collection usually begin in mid-November. But, in recent years, residents have complained about leaves sitting on the curb or in the streets past the city’s self-imposed deadline.

About 250 people have complained this year, according to a memo to staff.

“I know this is of great interest to everyone at the table,” said Chris McGee, Raleigh’s assistant transportation director. “And probably everyone in the room, especially if you’re a resident.”

It would cost more than $4 million to add full-time crews to improve service, with the money likely from the city’s general fund or new fees.

Another option is to move to bagged or container collection, but that could also cost about $4 million, plus at least $1 million for containers.

Some residents might find it appealing if they could use one container for leaves, grass clippings and tree limbs, Mayor Nancy McFarlane said.

But some seniors would have difficulty bagging their leaves, said council member Dickie Thompson, who said he wouldn’t support it.

“Sorry, mayor,” he said.

Other than keeping the service as it is, the cheapest presented option would be to use crews that already pick up yard waste for leaf pick-up as well. That would cost $500,000 to $1 million, but yard-waste collection would likely be suspended during the leaf pick-up.

Raleigh has been unable to pick up the leaves on time because of “historic rainfall,” difficulty finding temporary staff, increased populations and securing regional sites for leaf collection, McGee said.

“We really lose production anytime it rains,” he said. ”Same thing with the snow and ice.”

Vehicles added

The program is only open to homeowners, not businesses or apartments. Neighborhoods are assigned zones, and the order of leaf pick-up changes year to year.

The council debated ending the program last year if it couldn’t improve it and, ultimately spent $500,000 to add vehicles to the program’s fleet. The city also revamped its website, raleighnc.gov/leaf, to give residents real-time information about leaf pick-up.

Nearly 12,500 tons of leaves have been collected during this cycle as of Feb. 13. That’s the same size as a football field but about 40 feet deep. The city didn’t finish its first pass until Jan. 15 and should finish its second pass this week.

Charlotte, Durham, Wilmington and Asheville are some North Carolina cities that don’t offer loose leaf pick-up while cities like Greensboro, Winston-Salem, Fayetteville, Cary and High Point do.





The council didn’t make a final decision Monday. Instead leaders asked for more options including the cost and impact of privatizing the service or charging only residents who use the service instead of using a universal fee.

“I’m not sure we’ve helped a whole lot,” McFarlane joked to staff at the end of the meeting.

“Find the magic answer to make everyone happy,” Council member Stef Mendell chimed in.