Raleigh man charged with injuring 1-year-old girl now charged with murder

By From staff reports

February 25, 2019 10:39 PM

Raleigh

A Raleigh man charged with child abuse last week is now accused of murder after the baby girl died.

Ricky James Walker, 31, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of the 1-year-old he was babysitting, police said Monday night.

The girl was taken to Wake Med on Friday. She had a concussion, bruising on her arm and forehead, and a possible brain bleed, according to a Police Department news release. She did not survive her injuries, police said.

Walker was initially charged with felony child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Late Monday afternoon, police spoke with the district attorney’s office, and the charges against Walker were upgraded.

