Raleigh man charged with injuring 1-year-old girl now charged with murder

A Raleigh man charged with child abuse last week is now accused of murder after the baby girl died.
Ricky James Walker, 31, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of the 1-year-old he was babysitting, police said Monday night.
The girl was taken to Wake Med on Friday. She had a concussion, bruising on her arm and forehead, and a possible brain bleed, according to a Police Department news release. She did not survive her injuries, police said.
Walker was initially charged with felony child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The News & Observer
#ReadLocal
Late Monday afternoon, police spoke with the district attorney’s office, and the charges against Walker were upgraded.
Comments