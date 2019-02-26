Apex woman was drunk when she rear-ended police car, authorities say

An Apex woman was drunk when she rear-ended a police car on Tuesday, authorities said.
Chilea Akilah Dickson, 32, is charged with driving while impaired and failure to move over. She was arrested Tuesday.
Apex police say Dickson was driving near U.S. 1 and East Williams Street when she didn’t move over for a parked police car that had its lights on. She rear-ended the car, causing damage, according to her arrest warrant.
Dickson was also facing charges of possession of marijuana, unsealed wine/liquor in the passenger area, failure to heed light or siren, reckless driving to endanger, driving while license revoked and hit/run fail to stop for property damage.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The News & Observer
#ReadLocal
Her bond was set at $20,000, court records show.
Comments