Driver backed into Wake sheriff’s deputy during traffic stop, authorities say

A Wake County sheriff’s deputy was knocked to the ground Tuesday afternoon when a driver he had pulled over backed up and struck him, authorities said.
The deputy was approaching the driver during a traffic stop just before 3:30 p.m. on Ebenezer Church Road in northwest Raleigh, said Eric Curry, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office.
“The suspect backed into him, knocking him to the ground,” Curry said.
The deputy fired one shot but did not strike the driver, Curry added.
After striking the deputy with the car, the driver sped off and crashed into a fence about a mile away, near Umstead State Park, Curry said. The suspect then ran away and was taken into police custody less than two hours later.
The sheriff’s office did not immediately release the suspect’s name.
