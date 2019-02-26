Second suspect arrested in weekend fatal shooting in Raleigh

A second suspect has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a 21-year-old man in Raleigh over the weekend.
Leondra Montel Perry-Yarbrough, 21, was taken into custody Tuesday, Raleigh police said.
On Monday, police said they arrested Darius Jamal Harris-Allen, 26. Both suspects were being held in the Wake County jail.
Officers responded to a reported shooting on Capital Boulevard at 4:15 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they learned that the victim, Darrell Travonne Willie Greene, had been taken in private vehicle to WakeMed, where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators do not believe the shooting was random, according to police. The investigation continues, and anyone with information is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org.
