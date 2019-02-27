Airport board could vote Friday to lease RDU forest land for a quarry

The Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority will hold a special meeting Friday to consider whether to allow Wake Stone Corp. to build a quarry on airport land that cyclists and others had hoped would be used for a park.

Airport officials did not provide details about the proposed mineral lease agreement after the meeting was announced Wednesday morning. But Wake Stone shared its proposal with Wake County commissioners last fall.

The company wants to lease 105 acres of airport land known as the Odd Fellows property that is adjacent to both Umstead State Park and the company’s existing quarry just north of Interstate 40. Last fall, Wake Stone’s president, Sam Bratton, said the company hopes to quarry the property for 35 years in return for an estimated $24 million in payments to RDU.

The company also pledged to contribute $3.6 million to help Wake County lease 151 acres of airport land across Reedy Creek Road from the Odd Fellows property. Airport officials have agreed to lease that property to the county for mountain biking and other recreation.

Recreation and conservation groups have urged the airport to also make the Odd Fellows property available for public bike and hiking trails, under a plan they call RDU Forest. They say the combination of Umstead, Lake Crabtree County Park and the airport property in between could make the area a destination for cyclists from around the Triangle and beyond.

“A park spanning between two major area roads allowing access by many, many people is a HUGE asset to residents and makes our area more attractive to business, visitors, etc.,” Natalie Lew, head coach of the Southern Wake Trail Hawks, a mountain biking team for middle and high school students, wrote in an email to Wake County commissioners and Raleigh City Council members Wednesday.

“This land will make money as a park by making our area more desirable,” Lew wrote. “A quarry blocking off more of the state park that existed before the airport existed will not do a thing to make our area more desirable.”

In the proposal as aired last fall, Wake Stone said it would build parking, trails and overlooks around the quarry on the Odd Fellows property after the mining there and at its existing pit are complete, potentially making it available for public use if the airport agrees.

Airport officials acquired the property near Umstead years ago for a planned runway that was never built. As part of its 25-year master plan for improving runways and other facilities, the airport decided to make 256 acres of the property available for lease, including the 151 acres it has agreed to lease to Wake County.

A map included in the master plan designates the Odd Fellows property as “industrial/quarry.” When the airport put the property up for lease, it received two offers: one from Wake Stone and another from The Conservation Fund, a national environmental group, to lease/purchase the property and donate it to Umstead State Park.

Rather than choose between the competing visions for the land, the airport authority rejected both offers in the fall of 2017 and took the property off the market.

In the meantime, Wake Stone continued to make its case for a quarry, even as the campaign for RDU Forest intensified. Yard signs that read “Save RDU Forest” and “Stop RDU Quarry” have popped up around Wake County.