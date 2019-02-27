Students covered smoke alarms in UNC frat house, firefighters say. They face criminal charges.

Five members of a UNC-Chapel Hill fraternity face criminal charges after firefighters found coverings over smoke alarms in the bedrooms of the frat house.
The Chapel Hill Fire Department responded on Feb. 14 to a carbon monoxide alarm on the 100 block of W. Cameron St, the town said in a news release Wednesday.
“It is standard for the fire department to check every room of the building to ensure no one is inside until the carbon monoxide threat is removed,” the release said. “During the search, the firefighters found coverings over the smoke alarms in the bedrooms.”
The following students, members of the Pi Lambda Phi fraternity, were charged with tampering with a fire arm: Michael Tariq Jabar, 20; Richard Anthony Elsea, 19; Jacob Craft, 20; Ryan Todd Williams, 22; and Muhmad Alzpair, 18.
Fire officials said “working smoke alarms must be active” in Greek buildings.
In 1996, five UNC-Chapel Hill students died in a fire that started with a cigarette placed in a trash can at the Phi Gamma Delta house. The incident prompted stricter regulations for fraternity houses nationwide.
