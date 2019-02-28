Pedestrian hit by car in northeast Raleigh was seriously injured, police say

A pedestrian was seriously hurt Wednesday after police say the person was hit by a car in northeast Raleigh.
Officers responded at about 7:10 p.m. to Capital Boulevard and Appliance Court, police spokeswoman Laura Hourigan wrote in an email.
“Preliminary investigation indicates that a pedestrian was attempting to cross Capital Boulevard outside of a designated crosswalk when they were struck by a vehicle,” she wrote.
The pedestrian had “serious injuries” and was taken to a hospital, according to Hourigan. Police say an investigation is underway.
