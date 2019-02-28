Local

Pedestrian hit by car in northeast Raleigh was seriously injured, police say

By Simone Jasper

February 28, 2019 08:30 AM

Pedestrian hit by car in northeast Raleigh was seriously injured, police say

A pedestrian was seriously hurt Wednesday after police say the person was hit by a car in northeast Raleigh. Officers responded at about 7:10 p.m. Wed., Feb. 27, 2019 to Capital Boulevard and Appliance Court, according to police reports.
By
Up Next
A pedestrian was seriously hurt Wednesday after police say the person was hit by a car in northeast Raleigh. Officers responded at about 7:10 p.m. Wed., Feb. 27, 2019 to Capital Boulevard and Appliance Court, according to police reports.
By
Raleigh

A pedestrian was seriously hurt Wednesday after police say the person was hit by a car in northeast Raleigh.

Officers responded at about 7:10 p.m. to Capital Boulevard and Appliance Court, police spokeswoman Laura Hourigan wrote in an email.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that a pedestrian was attempting to cross Capital Boulevard outside of a designated crosswalk when they were struck by a vehicle,” she wrote.

The pedestrian had “serious injuries” and was taken to a hospital, according to Hourigan. Police say an investigation is underway.

Simone Jasper

Simone Jasper is a reporter covering breaking stories for The News & Observer and real-time news in the Carolinas.

  Comments  