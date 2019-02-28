Durham man stole $28,000 worth of cellphones and tried to sell them, police say

A Durham man was arrested after police say he broke into Boost Mobile stores and walked away with more than $28,000 in stolen cellphones.
Jarvis Wayne Barrett, 30, is charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and obtaining property by false pretense. He was arrested Wednesday.
Raleigh police say Barrett broke into Boost Mobile stores seven times from Jan. 21 through Friday. Three of the break-ins were at the store at 3416 Poole Road, according to Barrett’s arrest warrant.
Barrett took several cellphones, which had a total value of at least $28,243, police said. He also used ecoATM electronics kiosks to sell stolen phones, according to court documents.
Court records list his bond at $100,000.
