Two charged with selling LSD, heroin and other drugs from Wake County home

A man and woman are accused of maintaining a Raleigh house that was used for selling LSD, heroin and other drugs.
George Riley Crane III, 45, of Raleigh, and Tara Elizabeth Burt, 23, of Youngsville, are facing multiple drug-related charges. They were arrested Wednesday.
The Wake County Sheriff’s Office says the two kept a house where people could buy LSD, heroin, cocaine, ecstasy, marijuana and the psychedelic drug DMT. Officials say Crane and Burt intended to sell various controlled substances, including steroids.
Crane and Burt were charged with maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance; possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver controlled substances; drug trafficking; and conspiring to traffic in cocaine.
Crane’s bond was set at $2 milllion for the drug charges and $50,000 for possession of a firearm by a felon, court records show. Burt had a $1.5 million bond.
