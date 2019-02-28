Facing possible death penalty, Gillard said ‘deputies would have to shoot him’

Facing the death penalty, Seaga Gillard refused to come to court for the conclusion of his murder trial, telling sheriff’s deputies they “would have to shoot him and he had nothing else to lose,” witnesses said Thursday.

As the three-week trial drew to a close, sheriff’s deputies testified that Gillard briefly became defiant last week after jurors convicted him of first-degree murder in the deaths of April Holland, who was pregnant, and her boyfriend Dwayne Garvey.

From a basement holding cell, his refusal to come to court drew an estimated 20 deputies. At one point, a Wake County sheriff’s sergeant testified, a major showed him a taser, or electronic stun gun.

“It was sort of like a warning,” Sgt. Tony Edwards told jurors. “ ... Pull the trigger to make a noise.”

Edwards said he heard the tail end of Gillard’s statement in the holding cell, where he was seated, and that he said, “If he comes into the courtroom, the deputies would have to shoot him and he had nothing else to lose.”

Questioned by Gillard’s attorneys, deputies noted the incident did not escalate into violence and ended quickly without the need for even a written report. Gillard has sat quietly in court each day.

But prosecutors also played a recording of a call Gillard made from jail last Thursday in which the defendant gave a more exaggerated version of events.

“Trying to tase me?” he said in a sample from the recording. “I’m gonna knock you the (heck) out.”

The jury could begin deciding on death or life in prison for Gillard, 31, as early as Friday. His case marks a rare death penalty trial in North Carolina, which has not executed a prisoner since 2006. Wake County juries have opted against death in murder cases numerous times in recent years.

Throughout the week, defense attorneys have brought evidence describing Gillard’s poverty-stricken childhood in St. Lucia, where he was raised largely by siblings only a few years older. Food was scarce, and Gillard was once sent home from school for lacking socks — a dress-code violation.

Witnesses have also testified about his ability to be safely controlled if the jury opted for life in prison, which prompted the prosecution to bring up his jail behavior.

This was not the first time Gillard showed defiance. While the case was in jury selection, he declined to come to court one morning, explaining that he was reading a book. On Thursday, Raleigh police Det. Eric Gibney said Gillard initially would not allow him to photograph his tattoos as part of a search warrant in November.

“I told him force was an option,” Gibney said. “He said, ‘Do what you’ve got to do.’”

In that case, as with the incident last week, he calmed down when his attorney arrived.