Man robbed four Raleigh businesses in a week, police say

By Simone Jasper

March 01, 2019 08:57 AM

Raleigh/Wake City-County Bureau of Investigation
A Raleigh man was arrested after police say he stole more than $1,000 in cash during a string of five robberies.

Tevan Immanuel Ferguson, 19, is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and common law robbery. He was arrested Wednesday.

Raleigh police say Ferguson robbed four businesses from Feb. 21 through Tuesday, stealing video game controllers and a total of $1,125.90 in cash.

Two of the robberies were at the same businesses, Handee Hugo Exxon on South Wilmington Street, according to police. The others were at Game Stop on Capital Boulevard, Super 8 Motel on Capital Boulevard and LaQuinta Inn on Westinghouse Boulevard, police said.

Ferguson showed a gun during four of the robberies, according to his arrest warrants.

His bond was set at $250,000, court records show.

