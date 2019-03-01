Man robbed four Raleigh businesses in a week, police say

A Raleigh man was arrested after police say he stole more than $1,000 in cash during a string of five robberies.
Tevan Immanuel Ferguson, 19, is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and common law robbery. He was arrested Wednesday.
Raleigh police say Ferguson robbed four businesses from Feb. 21 through Tuesday, stealing video game controllers and a total of $1,125.90 in cash.
Two of the robberies were at the same businesses, Handee Hugo Exxon on South Wilmington Street, according to police. The others were at Game Stop on Capital Boulevard, Super 8 Motel on Capital Boulevard and LaQuinta Inn on Westinghouse Boulevard, police said.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The News & Observer
#ReadLocal
Ferguson showed a gun during four of the robberies, according to his arrest warrants.
His bond was set at $250,000, court records show.
Comments