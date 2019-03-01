‘Worst neglect case I’ve ever seen.’ Wake County woman charged with animal cruelty.

A Wake County woman has been charged with animal cruelty after animal rescuers say her neglected Yorkie was found covered in its own waste.
“This is the worst neglect case I’ve ever seen,” Chris Hughes told ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.
And that’s saying a lot because for the past decade Hughes and his wife, of Schenectady, N.Y., have run “The Mr. Mo Project,” an animal rescue that specializes in elderly and infirm dogs. The couple has handled more than 1,000 cases. He said he often takes cases from Wake County and this case was reported in early January.
“Someone from some sort of service that went to the house to do work there I believe ended up seeing the dog in the crate and called animal control,” he said.
Wake County deputies went to the home and charged the woman who lives there, 61-year-old Chris Wright, with animal cruelty.
Wright is a teacher at Cedar Creek Middle School in Franklin County. According to principal Bart Elliott, she was suspended with pay started Thursday night.
“As a parent, I understand this news is upsetting,” Elliott said in a voicemail to school members. Elliott went on to say that any student struggling to cope with the news should not hesitate to reach out to school administrators for help.
According to the Jan. 4 citation, Wright left the dog in its kennel, allowing feces to become entwined in its hair for months, causing physical damage to the dog’s skin and muscle tissues.
