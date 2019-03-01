Raleigh police are looking for third suspect in fatal Capital Boulevard shooting

A third person is wanted in connection with Sunday’s shooting death in northeast Raleigh.
Police say they are looking for Noel Aldolphus Matthews, 26, and have a taken out a warrant that charges him with murder.
The charge is related to the death of Darrell Travonne Willie Greene, who was shot in the 3300 block of Capital Boulevard, according to Raleigh police.
Leondra Montel Perry-Yarbrough, 21, and Darius Jamal Harris-Allen, 26, were also charged with murder and are in the Wake County jail.
Officers responded to a shooting at about 4:15 a.m. Sunday and learned that Greene was taken to WakeMed, where he was pronounced dead. Police have said they don’t think the shooting was random.
Anyone with information about Matthews is asked to contact Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP or raleighcrimestoppers.org.
