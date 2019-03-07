Durham bank robbed 3 times in less than a month, police say

Police are seeking information after they say a man demanded money Wednesday from a BB&T bank branch in Durham. It’s the same bank that a man is accused of robbing twice in mid-February.

Officers say a man at about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday went into the bank at 5407 S. Miami Blvd. and passed a note to the teller. The man threatened to use a gun, but a weapon wasn’t visible, according to a news release from the Durham Police Department.

“The suspect is described as a white male in his 50s, 5 feet 4 inches to 5 feet 5 inches tall with a scruffy brown beard,” the release said. “He was wearing a black toboggan, a khaki-colored jacket, a blue shirt, blue pants and black and white shoes.”

This week’s search for information comes after police say Gregory Tracy McAllister, 53, robbed the South Miami Boulevard bank branch on Feb. 11 and Feb. 14. McAllister is also accused of robbing another BB&T and a PNC bank branch.

McAllister was charged with common law robbery and heroin possession, Durham County jail records show. His bond was set at $200,000.

Anyone with information about the latest robbery is asked to call Durham investigators at 919-560-4440, ext. 29303 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.