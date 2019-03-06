Local

A fight broke out at a Waffle House in Raleigh, police say. Two women face charges.

By Simone Jasper

March 06, 2019 11:13 AM

CCBI
CCBI
Raleigh

Two Raleigh women were arrested after police say four people were involved an early-morning fight at a Waffle House.

Raleigh police responded at about 3 a.m. Wednesday to the New Bern Avenue restaurant, according to department spokeswoman Donna-maria Harris.

“Raleigh Police Department said four women got into a fight at the restaurant,” reports ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner. “One of the women tried to use pepper spray during the fight.”

An iPhone andpurse were stolen, according to a police incident report.

Shaqura Tyeisha Cobb, 29, and Teresa Michelle Jones, 40, are facing charges of intoxicated and disruptive behavior. They were arrested Wednesday.

Other women received citations, according to ABC11.

Simone Jasper

Simone Jasper is a reporter covering breaking stories for The News & Observer and real-time news in the Carolinas.

  Comments  