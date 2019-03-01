Carrboro man’s arrest prompted concerns about ICE, police say

The arrest of a Carrboro man Friday morning prompted concerns that federal immigration officials were in town, police said.
Carlos Alberto Morales Lopez, 30, was charged with statutory rape, Carrboro police said. He was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service Taskforce.
Carrboro police spokesman Chris Atack said some people concerned that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were present at the arrest. The taskforce is made up of various federal, state and local law enforcement agencies and focuses on arresting dangerous fugitives, he said.
Police said they were releasing a photo of Morales Lopez in case there are additional incidents that have not been reported to law enforcement. They are asking the public to contact Carrboro police at 919-918-7379 with any additional information about Morales Lopez.
Morales Lopez was charged with one count of statutory rape and was being held in the Orange County jail under a $500,000 bond.
