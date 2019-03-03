Local

Raleigh police arrest a third suspect in last weekend’s fatal shooting off Capital Boulevard

By Richard Stradling

March 03, 2019 12:05 PM

Noel Aldolphus Matthews
RALEIGH

A third man charged with murder following a shooting off Capital Boulevard last weekend has been arrested, Raleigh police announced Sunday morning.

Police had been looking for Noel Adolphus Matthews since Friday morning and said he should be considered “armed and dangerous.” Matthews, 26, was arrested without incident, police said.

Matthews and two other men are charged with killing Darrell Travonne Willie Greene. Greene, 21, was shot while sitting in a vehicle in the 3300 block of Capital Boulevard, near Starmount Drive, shortly after 4 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 24. Someone drove Greene to WakeMed where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Police initially charged Darius Jamal Harris-Allen, 23, with murder in the case and arrested him late the same day. Two days later, police announced that they had also arrested Leondra Montel Perry-Yarbrough, 21, and charged him with murder, too.

Police have not disclosed a possible motive for the killing or said how the four men might have known each other.

Richard Stradling

Richard Stradling covers transportation for The News & Observer. Planes, trains and automobiles, plus ferries, bicycles, scooters and just plain walking. He’s been a reporter or editor for 32 years, including the last 19 at The N&O. 919-829-4739, rstradling@newsobserver.com.

