Raleigh man arrested in connection with weekend McDonald’s shooting

A Raleigh man was arrested in connection with a Saturday morning shooting outside a McDonald’s restaurant, according to police.
Andrew Robert Schray, 21, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and two weapons charges. He was arrested Sunday.
The shooting happened at about 2:45 a.m. in the 9600 block of Falls of Neuse Road, at a McDonald’s restaurant, reports ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.
Schray fired a gun into WakeMed North and into an occupied car, according to his arrest warrant.
No one was injured, police said.
Schray’s bond is listed at $250,000, court records show.
