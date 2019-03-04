Local

Raleigh man arrested in connection with weekend McDonald’s shooting

By Simone Jasper

March 04, 2019 08:08 AM

Raleigh/Wake City-County Bureau of Investigation
Raleigh

A Raleigh man was arrested in connection with a Saturday morning shooting outside a McDonald’s restaurant, according to police.

Andrew Robert Schray, 21, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and two weapons charges. He was arrested Sunday.

The shooting happened at about 2:45 a.m. in the 9600 block of Falls of Neuse Road, at a McDonald’s restaurant, reports ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

Schray fired a gun into WakeMed North and into an occupied car, according to his arrest warrant.

No one was injured, police said.

Schray’s bond is listed at $250,000, court records show.

