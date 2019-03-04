More than 30 dogs seized from 70-year-old woman’s Fuquay-Varina home, police say

A 70-year-old woman has been charged with animal cruelty after Wake County officials seized more than 30 dogs from her home last week.
Deborahsue Gehlken-Raby was arrested Saturday by Fuquay-Varina police.
Investigators went to her home Feb. 26 following a tip from workers at the N.C. State University Veterinary School, according to a search warrant. The workers said Gehlken-Raby had brought in two small dogs for check-ups the day before, and staff noted a “strong odor of urine on the dogs and emanating from Ms. Raby as well.”
The investigators detected a smell of urine outside her residence and heard multiple dogs barking inside, the search warrant says.
Investigators found about 38 dogs in the home. The dogs were taken to the Wake County Animal Shelter.
