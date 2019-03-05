Chapel Hill mother was stabbed 74 times, autopsy says. Her son was found dead too.

An 86-year-old woman was stabbed 74 times at Chapel Hill home in 2017, and her son who was found dead lying on top of her died of heart disease, according to autopsy reports released Tuesday.

A real-estate agent found the bodies of Margaret Montgomery Gibson and her 58-year-old son, Eric Dana Gibson, inside the family’s home on Demming Road on Oct. 12, 2017, police said at the time.





The case drew lots of media attention, partly because of its violent nature.

Margaret Gibson’s death has been labeled a homicide, according to her autopsy report from the N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

She was stabbed in the face, head, torso and hands, the report says, and a 2.5-inch gash on her neck severed the jugular vein.

Gibson was a small woman, just under 5 feet tall and 98 pounds, the autopsy report says.





Eric Gibson was found holding a kitchen knife, according to his autopsy report, and he had a few cuts and scrapes on his right hand and right foot. His cause of death was listed as “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.”

Eric Gibson had a history of mental-illness and schizophrenia, the report said. A toxicology report showed he had Clozapine, an anti-psychotic drug, in his system.

The autopsy report said Eric Gibson was upset that his mother had planned to move them both to California.

Eric Gibson was one of five children. His brother, Baylor Gibson III, said in 2017 that police described a “violent” scene at the house. Eric lived with his parents all his life, Baylor Gibson said.

The real-estate agent who discovered the bodies and called 911 told a dispatcher, “There was blood everywhere, and I just screamed and ran out the door.”