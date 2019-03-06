Man charged with murder of 80-year-old in her Sanford home, officials say

A Sanford man has been charged with murder in the death of an 80-year-old woman, the Lee County sheriff said.
Sheriff Tracy Carter said on Facebook deputies responded Sunday night after Norma Smith Brown was found dead in her Sanford home.
A vehicle was “abandoned minutes after it was stolen” from Brown’s house, according to a reward flyer in another Facebook post.
Kenneth Earl Allen, 37, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon, larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen goods.
He was held with no bond, the sheriff posted Wednesday morning.
