Man charged with murder of 80-year-old in her Sanford home, officials say

By Simone Jasper

March 06, 2019 09:59 AM

Lee County Sheriff Tracy Carter's Facebook page
A Sanford man has been charged with murder in the death of an 80-year-old woman, the Lee County sheriff said.

Sheriff Tracy Carter said on Facebook deputies responded Sunday night after Norma Smith Brown was found dead in her Sanford home.

A vehicle was “abandoned minutes after it was stolen” from Brown’s house, according to a reward flyer in another Facebook post.

Kenneth Earl Allen, 37, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon, larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen goods.

He was held with no bond, the sheriff posted Wednesday morning.

