Local

Woman punched a police officer at a Raleigh mall, cops say

By Joe Johnson

March 07, 2019 01:48 PM

CCBI
CCBI
RALEIGH

A 32-year-old woman faces charges after she was accused of a punching a Crabtree Valley Mall police officer in the face on Wednesday.

Ashly Ann Potter of Durham was charged with assault on a company police officer and disorderly conduct, according to her arrest warrant.

A police officer for the Raleigh mall was investigating a disturbance related to public intoxication when he encountered Potter, officials said. When the officer approached, Potter yelled at him to “get back” and struck him with a closed fist, the arrest warrant said.

Potter was being held in the Wake County jail under a $7,500 secured bail.

The purpose of bail is to give a defendant financial incentive to show up for court. But how exactly does it work?

By

Joe Johnson

  Comments  