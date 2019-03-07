Woman punched a police officer at a Raleigh mall, cops say

A 32-year-old woman faces charges after she was accused of a punching a Crabtree Valley Mall police officer in the face on Wednesday.
Ashly Ann Potter of Durham was charged with assault on a company police officer and disorderly conduct, according to her arrest warrant.
A police officer for the Raleigh mall was investigating a disturbance related to public intoxication when he encountered Potter, officials said. When the officer approached, Potter yelled at him to “get back” and struck him with a closed fist, the arrest warrant said.
Potter was being held in the Wake County jail under a $7,500 secured bail.
