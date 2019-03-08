Police identify man suspected of breaking into a home while the family was at a funeral

Police in Wake Forest have identified a man they believe stole jewelery from a family while they were at a funeral.
Timothy James Crowe, 28, is suspected of breaking and entering a home on Mountain Hill Drive on Feb. 7.
Crowe was not in custody as of Friday afternoon, and police are asking for help to find him. Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is encouraged to call Wake Forest police at 919-435-9610. All calls are confidential.
