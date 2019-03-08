Former Durham private school teacher faces child-sex and secret-peeping charges

A former teacher in Durham faces dozens of charges, including child-sex crimes and crimes related to secret peeping.
Nathan Elder, 44, of Durham is being held in jail in Maricopa County, Arizona, on unrelated charges; he was charged in December in Phoenix with molesting a child, Durham police said Friday.
Police in Durham began investigating Elder after receiving a tip from someone who expressed concerns that Elder had access to children through his job at “a local Montessori school,” according to a news release sent Friday.
Elder was a part-time employee at Montessori School of Durham, reported ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner. The school found out Jan. 1 about Elder’s arrest in Arizona and fired him, ABC11 reported.
Investigators searched Elder’s electronic devices, police said, and found “33 images that violate North Carolina’s secret peeping laws.”
The investigators identified photos they believe might be related to crimes that happened in Wake and Orange counties, and also in Alabama, Arizona and California, Durham police said.
The Durham Police Department’s Special Victims Unit charged Elder with “33 counts of possession of images obtained in violation of secretly peeping while using a photographic device.”
Hillsborough police charged Elder with seven counts of indecent liberties with a minor and seven counts of possession of images obtained through secret peeping.
“Durham police investigators continue to work with local law enforcement agencies to contact the families of the children and pursue charges in those local jurisdictions,” the news release said.
Elder was also accused of inappropriately touching two children, ages and 7 and 9, days before he went to Phoenix in December, ABC11 reported.
Anyone with information about Elder is asked to contact Durham police investigator A.R. Bongarten at 919-560-4440 ext. 29349 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.
