Clayton police seek person who left scene after shooting teen in front yard

An 18-year-old teen was shot in the leg Friday afternoon with non-life threatening injuries, and Clayton Police are looking for the suspect, according to a news release.
The search for the alleged shooter prompted a brief lockdown of Clayton Middle and Clayton High schools as well as Clayton Community Center, according to police. The lockdown has been lifted, according to the police news release.
Police were called to the shooting, which happened after 3 p.m. in the Lionsgate neighborhood. The 18-year-old was shot in the front yard of a house on Honeybee Trace, according to police.
The suspect left the scene in a silver Honda Accord, police said.
The teen was shot in the upper inner thigh and was taken to WakeMed hospital.
The neighborhood of the incident is off Amelia Church Road, not far from Clayton Community Park and Clayton Middle School.
Clayton police are seeking information about the suspect. People are asked to call 911.
