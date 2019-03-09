Local

Man shot in Durham Costco parking lot has possibly life-threatening injuries

By T. Keung Hui

March 09, 2019 05:22 PM

DURHAM

The Durham Police Department reported a Saturday afternoon shooting in the Costco parking lot that left a man with serious and possibly life-threatening injuries.

Police said the incident happened shortly after 1:30 p.m. in a parking lot of the store at 1500 block of North Pointe Drive., according to a Durham Police news release.

A police watch commander said by phone that a 24-year-old man suffered a single gunshot wound to the abdomen and was taken a local hospital.

Police did not immediately provide further details about the victim or any suspected shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

T. Keung Hui

T. Keung Hui has covered K-12 education for the News & Observer since 1999, helping parents, students, school employees and the community understand the vital role education plays in North Carolina. His primary focus is Wake County, but he also covers statewide education issues.

