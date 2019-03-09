Man shot in Durham Costco parking lot has possibly life-threatening injuries

The Durham Police Department reported a Saturday afternoon shooting in the Costco parking lot that left a man with serious and possibly life-threatening injuries.
Police said the incident happened shortly after 1:30 p.m. in a parking lot of the store at 1500 block of North Pointe Drive., according to a Durham Police news release.
A police watch commander said by phone that a 24-year-old man suffered a single gunshot wound to the abdomen and was taken a local hospital.
Police did not immediately provide further details about the victim or any suspected shooter.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
