Come see Raleigh’s plan for cars, buses, bicycles and pedestrians downtown

City planners have been working on possible changes in how buses, cars, bicycles and pedestrians get around downtown, and they will present what they consider their best ideas to the public on Wednesday evening.

The proposed downtown transportation plan aims to solve one of the challenges of building a bus rapid transit system in Raleigh: how to create bus-only lanes on the narrow streets downtown, where all four planned BRT lines will converge. The city hopes to open the first BRT route along New Bern Avenue between downtown and WakeMed by late 2023.

City planners presented four scenarios to the public and various interest groups last fall and sought feedback. All four scenarios would sacrifice some travel lanes or on-street parking for new dedicated bus and bike lanes, but where and to what extent varied.

Now the city is ready to present its final scenario at a public open house from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Raleigh Convention Center. While the plan is in its final form, city planners will gather feedback that could influence how it is carried out, said Mila Vega, senior transportation planner for the city.

“It won’t change the plan, but it will be taken into account as we move forward with the project,” Vega said.

The downtown transportation plan will be used as a guide as various parts of the Wake Transit Plan are carried out over the next decade. Wake County voters endorsed the plan when they approved a half-cent sales tax in late 2016.

The plan includes the four BRT lines, which will radiate from downtown and offer covered passenger platforms for buses that will drive in their own lanes to avoid getting stuck in traffic. The path of the first BRT route in and out of downtown is included in the downtown plan, Vega said.

The city plans to post the final version of the plan on Wednesday morning at goraleigh.org/downtownplan.