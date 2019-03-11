Raleigh man charged in double shooting over the weekend

A Raleigh man was arrested in connection with a shooting that left two people injured Sunday, according to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.
Travyon Alexander Lawrence, 26, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. He was arrested Sunday.
Deputies responded at about 3 p.m. Sunday to the 6600 block of Dealous Drive in Wendell, sheriff’s office spokesman Eric Curry said in an email.
Two men with gunshot wounds were taken to WakeMed with “non-life threatening injuries,” Curry wrote. He said no other suspects are being considered.
Lawrence is also charged with carrying a concealed weapon and possessing marijuana. His bond was more than $250,000, court records show.
